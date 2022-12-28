Listen to this article

The first spy photos showing a refreshed version of the seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra are already circulating the web. The sedan debuted in its current form more than two years ago and the South Korean automaker is slowly preparing for the launch of its revised version. This won’t happen until late 2023 or even 2024, but that doesn’t mean we can’t offer an early preview of the facelifted Elantra.

These two renderings come courtesy of our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru who decided to envision the overhauled model with a bold front fascia. The highlight of the redesign will be the Staria-inspired massive radiator grille spanning from side to side at the front. Above it, there’s a LED bar, similar to what the new Kona showed just a few days ago. The headlights are visually integrated into the grille and have a new shape and size compared to the current model.

Hyundai Elantra facelift renderings

2 Photos

This rendering of the rear end doesn’t propose a radical transformation of the design. The designers, however, at least give the refreshed Elantra slightly revised internal graphics of the taillights and minor tweaks to the lower section of the bumper. These are all the visible changes for the moment, though much could change until the final production vehicle is completed.

For the 2023 model year in the United States, the Elantra has a starting price of $20,500 in base form, while the hybrid model kicks off at $24,200. There’s also the performance Elantra N, which is available for at least $32,650.

Under the hood, the entry-level model has a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine, while the electrified model offers a 1.6-liter mill. A turbocharged unit powers the range-topping N variant for a peak output of 286 horsepower. You can have it with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional dual-clutch automatic.

This is still a very early preview of what the updated Elantra could look like but seeing how the new Grandeur received a bold front fascia inspired by the Staria, it looks logical of Hyundai follows a similar design language for its future facelifted or new sedans. The revised Hyundai Sonata could also follow a similar styling recipe.