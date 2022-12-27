Listen to this article

Tis the season for snowy roads. Depending on where you live, there might be a lot of snow on the roads in your neighborhood right now. Such conditions can sometimes be too tempting for enthusiastic drivers to ignore. But for those who need a reminder, dangerous vehicular tomfoolery on slippery public roads is never, ever a good idea.

We're also aware of the desire to have a bit of fun when the danger factor is nill, so when we came upon this ViralHog video of a slow-speed J-turn, we couldn't resist sharing. That holds especially true when the vehicle involved is a minivan, which in this case looks like a Chrysler Pacifica. And according to the video description, we have not a school-age youth borrowing the family vehicle for some front-wheel-drive donuts. Apparently, a proud husband caught his wife executing this textbook J-turn while heading out for a morning coffee run.

The clip was taken in early December from the town of Taylor in British Columbia, Canada. There's really not much else to say, other than the technique for the turn is about as good as you'll ever see. A front-wheel drive vehicle in reverse can spin slowly or quickly, depending on vehicle speed and power applied to the drive wheels. Lest we forget our warning message above – save the high-speed antics for a race track, driving school, or someplace where a complete loss of control won't kill you or curious onlookers.

In this case, the minivan is reversing at walking speed. With a bit of skill, it only takes a gentle nudge of the throttle and a tug of the wheel to gently whip the front end around. Watch the taillights closely and you'll see the moment the driver shifts from reverse to forward, stopping the controlled spin and accelerating away seamlessly, like a boss. Clearly, she's done this before.

That said, stay smart out there. Winter is here, and inevitably, those who enjoy driving might indulge in some low-traction fun. Wherever you are, stay safe and make sure you help keep others safe. In other words, don't drive like an idiot and all will be well.