If your Christmas package didn’t arrive in time this year, we might know why. A group of Santa Clauses caused some chaos late last week when the armored personnel carrier (APC) they were in got stuck on a narrow, car-lined lane in the UK. What were these Santa Clauses doing in the lead-up to their big day? Allegedly completing their annual pub crawl.

The tracked and vintage APC they were piloting across the UK’s southwest got caught on some hedges as it attempted to squeeze down the narrow lane. Video of the incident showed the Santas trying to navigate the crowded street, but they blocked the road for about two hours, according to eyewitness accounts reported by The Guardian.

The incident took place on Thursday, December 22. Police arrived after receiving reports of a damaged vehicle, but surprisingly, the cars weren’t even supposed to be there in the first place. It was a no-parking zone, adding to the chaos of the situation. It’s unclear if police issued any citations, but The Guardian reported that the authorities did not make any arrests related to the incident.

The short video, shot by Ian Jepson and posted to social media, showed the Santa Clauses attempting to move the car and clear the tank’s path. A small group of about three or four Santas are pictured rocking and bumping one car in the way, trying to move it by hand. They were quite unsuccessful. According to Jepson in the Daily Mail, the parked vehicle suffered minimal damage, and everyone was in “good spirits about it.”

The Santas were spotted in other parts of the area earlier in the day and were “full of Christmas joy,” according to Lisa Charrd. It’s unclear what happened to the Santas after being freed, but this should be a lesson for everyone not to leave home without their sleigh and reindeer. Leave the piloting to someone else.