Listen to this article

In recent years, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held every January in Las Vegas has become a popular venue for automakers to debut new automotive tech, or even entire models. The latter will happen courtesy of Volkswagen at CES 2023, with an announcement for its "newest member" of electric vehicles.

The key word here is announcement, as CES won't see a full debut of the next electric VeeDub. The automaker says a camouflaged version of a new EV will be revealed, along with its official name. This leads us to believe we'll see the production version (albeit still camo-wrapped) of the ID. Aero concept sedan that debuted at the end of June. We've already seen road-going prototypes wearing clever disguises, so an official announcement of a production model in a new camo wrap (with its official name) would be ideal for CES.

Gallery: Volkswagen Aero B sedan spy shots

19 Photos

If this announcement is indeed a production version of the ID. Aero, it likely won't be too far off from the concept. At its debut, VW said the Aero concept had a 0.23 drag coefficient, contributing to an impressive WLTP range of 385 miles. Nothing is known as far as horsepower or torque figures, but it's believed the Aero will replace the Arteon as the VW's sizable luxury sedan. As for its production name, nothing is official but it could be called the ID.7.

Sticking to the world of recent VW concept vehicles, the box-shaped Gen.Travel was shown in September as a design study for a look at future mobility. Its gull-wing doors open to reveal a configurable interior devoid of driver controls. It's a fully autonomous take on getting around travel, and while anything is possible, it's extremely unlikely we'll see anything like this announced at CES.

CES 2023 takes place at the Las Vegan Convention Center, with public days starting January 5 and running through January 8. Volkswagen will hold its big reveal a couple of days prior, on January 3. The new vehicle along with the ID.4 and ID. Buzz will be on display in VW's booth for the duration of the show.