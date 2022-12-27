Listen to this article

One of the first major international automotive shows for 2023 will be the Tokyo Auto Salon, which is scheduled to be held between 13 and 15 January at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Subaru will be at the show with a number of new production, near-production, and concept vehicles. The highlight at the brand’s stand will be the new Impreza in right-hand configuration, also previewing STI performance parts.

The sixth generation of the popular model was unveiled to the public for the first during the Los Angeles Auto Show in November this year in North American specification. It will show its face to the Japanese audience in January 2023 when it will debut in RHD configuration and will preview the upcoming STI-branded sportier version of the hatchback that is expected to be available for purchase later next year. Also on display will be regular versions of the new Impreza for the Japanese market.

Another interesting debut coming from Subaru will be the Levorg STI Spot#, which will be shown in prototype form to preview a future production sporty wagon. The show car will be based on the existing Levorg STI Sport R EX but will feature tweaks to the suspension and handling to make the family vehicle even nicer for driving. We don’t know when the production version will arrive but it will likely be sold only in Japan.

Next to the Levorg will be the Crosstrek Boost Gear Concept. We don’t know much about it but it seems that Subaru will use it to preview upgrade parts and components that will be available for the small crossover in Japan at a later date. The recently unveiled Subaru Rex will also get adventure-style upgrades, which will be shown with a concept vehicle. The model is sold exclusively in Japan as a rebranded version of the Toyota Raize.

Three race cars will also be on display. These include the Subaru BRZ GT300 and Subaru WRX NBR Challenge 2023, as well as the Subaru WRX Rally Challenge 2023. The automaker isn’t ready to unveil more details about these cars and we expect to learn more when the Tokyo Auto Saloon begins next month.