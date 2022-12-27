Listen to this article

The Italian automotive scene is home to some of the greatest vehicles in the history of the entire industry. Many products from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, and a few other brands will forever remain among the most amazing masterpieces in the supercar segment. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Italian supercar segment than a direct drag race between two of the fastest models in recent history.

The Petersen Automotive Museum has a new video on YouTube, which shows us a series of drag races between a Ferrari Enzo and a Maserati MC12. The former was launched in 2003 and was Ferrari’s flagship model at the time, featuring a V12 mid-engine layout. With 660 horsepower (492 kilowatts) and 484 pound-feet (656 Newton-meters) of torque, the Enzo was able to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds. The top speed was rated at 217 mph (350 kph). This particular Enzo is one of just three in this color combination.

Against is the MC12, which was originally released in 2004 as a homologation special for Maserati to enter racing. Just 50 examples were built for the road, 25 in 2004 and a further 25 in 2005. The MC12 was heavily based on the Enzo and shared the same chassis and engine as Maranello’s supercar. At least on paper, the MC12 was slower and had a lower top speed.

In the first race, the MC12 doesn’t really get a proper start and the Enzo quickly takes a solid advantage. It’s an easy win for the black supercar but that’s just the first race. Not much changes in the second race and the outcome is the same. In the third race, the Enzo is the winner again, which probably comes to prove the factory numbers don’t lie.

At the end of the video, another Italian supercar makes an appearance on the drag strip. A red Ferrari F12 represents the front engine supercar segment featuring a 6.3-liter V12 engine derived from the Enzo. It is the most powerful of the trio but is it also the quickest? The answer is in the video at the top of this page.