We love watching expensive cars get dirty in off-road challenges. Unfortunately, this isn’t exactly the case today as this new video doesn’t feature expensive cars per se. These three luxury SUVs were expensive when they were new but are now in a condition that doesn’t really match their names. This fact makes them perfect for muddy off-road battles and this is exactly what the Carwow team did in a new video.

Let’s meet the contenders first. There’s a first-generation Porsche Cayenne with a naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8 generating a respectable 335 horsepower (246 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque, delivered to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

There’s also a BMW X5 which also has a naturally aspirated V8 under the hood, good for 286 hp (210 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. Again, there’s a six-speed automatic sending the power to all four wheels.

Finally, there’s also a Land Rover Range Rover that doesn’t have a naturally aspirated V8. Instead, power comes from a 3.0-liter turbodiesel unit with 175 hp (129 kW) and 288 lb-ft (390 Nm) of torque. A five-speed automatic torque converter transmission delivers the power to both axles.

So, what are the rules of this series of off-road challenges? The winner in each race takes three points, the second-placed SUV gets two points, and the slowest vehicle gets one point. If a vehicle doesn’t reach the finish line, it doesn’t get points. In the end, the model with the most points wins the race.

This is surely not your typical off-road race. These are three luxury SUVs from the past that are put to their absolute limits in the video. We won’t give you too many details and spoil the video but we’ll just say that several bumpers and side skirts get damaged in the video. And if you like watching old luxury cars getting terrorized, make sure to check out two old luxury limos with engines drained of oil tortured to death.