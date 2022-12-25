Listen to this article

Hyundai revealed the new-generation Kona just a few days ago. While the South Korean marque has left out some details concerning the crossover's oily bits, we learned that there are four flavors to arrive by 2024: EV, hybrid, purely combustion-powered, and N Line. More importantly, we already know what these variants will look like based on the provided press images.

If you're curious about the looks of the second-generation Hyundai Kona – specifically the more aggressively styled N Line model – in the metal, fret not. CarSceneKorea chanced upon a completely naked test car and gave us a quick walkaround of the revamped model.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Kona

10 Photos

Based on the video, the Kona N Line does come with pretty busy details on the front fascia. There are plenty of textures and colors, including piano black plastics, gray finishes, body-color accents, and a silver trimming at the bottom. Of course, those things won't take your eyes away from the LED light bar by the hood's edge, which Hyundai calls the "Seamless Horizon" in both the Kona and the redesigned Grandeur flagship sedan.

Just like the Kona Electric, the Kona N Line does come with body-color fenders. This detail differentiates the EV and N Line from the hybrid and ICE models. At the back, the Kona N Line is just as busy as the front clip. It comes with a diffuser, dual exhaust tips, and lighting elements that mirror those at the front.

The walkaround video above didn't come with a detailed look at the interior, though we got a view of that from the press images. What we know is that the new Kona comes with a pair of 12.3-inch screens that share a single bezel. The gear shifter is on the column behind the steering wheel, while the center stack has a pair of vents, along with buttons and knobs from climate control. Hyundai confirms that the dial on the center console is for the drive mode selector.

Hyundai has yet to reveal the powertrain details for each of the Kona's four variants. Expect more information in the coming months, including pricing and availability.