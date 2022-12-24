Listen to this article

Lotus now has an SUV in the form of the Eletre. But if a high-riding vehicle isn't your thing, a low-slung four-door is already underway from the Geely-owned British automaker.

Internally known as the Type 133, the electric Lotus sedan will be called Envya based on trademark filings. Prototypes are already on the road, with spy shots already posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo. But for a better sense of what it will look like, our colleagues from Motor gave us an unofficial rendering of the Envya electric sedan based on the Eletre SUV.

Gallery: Lotus Eletre

34 Photos

The rendering imagines an Eletre with a coupe-like roofline and a low-slung body. It looks good in this form, especially if you're not a fan of the slew of SUVs in the market these days.

While the rendering highly adopts the Eletre's design appointments, Lotus pointed out before that the Envya will be more than just a low version of the SUV. Peter Horbury, senior VP of design at Lotus, said that "every member of a family can have their own character," which means that the sedan will likely have its own design distinction in the newfound range of Lotus vehicles.

As for the powertrain, information is scarce at this point but expecting a similar setup as with the Eletre isn't far-fetched. That said, a two-motor AWD setup for the Porsche Taycan-fighting model could happen, with an output of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). The range could be up to 373 miles (600 kilometers) from a 112-kilowatt-hour battery pack. Just like the Eletre, a hotter version is to be expected, armed with three motors that churn out a total of 905 hp (675 kW).

The Lotus Envya is scheduled to arrive in 2025, so expect a full reveal by the latter half of next year or early 2024. We'll hear more about this model months leading to its launch.