Rolls-Royce used the Corniche name for its convertibles from the 1970s until 2002. This video showcases one of the last-gen examples getting a thorough detailing. The car actually starts the process looking okay, but the cleaner highlights the improvements throughout the clip. The result is a pristine droptop that's ready for a cruise with the roof down.

The process starts with using dry ice to clean the underbody components. The owner wants the car to remain as original as possible, so the cleaning focuses on improving what's there. Even the exhaust pipes and mufflers get attention, even though it's hard to imagine anyone ever paying attention to the cleanliness of this area.

After a car wash, the Corniche goes through paint correction. The polishing brings out the deep blue color and makes the car appear new again.

The Rolls-Royce's cabin is full of polished wood veneers and high-quality leather. All of this gets attention, too. Cleaning the upholstery takes up most of the time. The process brings back the brightness to the white material. It had become slightly yellow over the years.

The engine bay gets a similar attention to detail to make it immaculate.

This iteration of Rolls-Royce Corniche was only available from 2000 to 2002. Power came from a 6.75-liter turbocharged V8 making 325 horsepower (242 kW) and 544 lb-ft (738 Newton-meters) of torque. A four-speed automatic routed the power to the rear wheels.

In March 2022, Rolls-Royce announced the discontinuation of the Wraith coupe and Dawn convertible. The order books were already closed. Company CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös estimated the final units would leave the factory in early 2023.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV will be the spiritual successor to the Wraith. So far, the company is being quiet about the possibility of a convertible version that would fill a similar role as the Dawn.