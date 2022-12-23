Listen to this article

Lamborghini’s marketing division has had some great hits in the last few years. A few years ago, the supercar automaker donated a Huracan to the Italian State Police, and just recently, it was used to transport two kidneys to patients in hospitals from hundreds of miles away. This is a huge win-win situation that benefits both society and the brand. Lambo’s latest promo video, however, shows a very different kind of marketing, yet it is still very original and touching.

A two-minute video released by the manufacturer just earlier today tells the story of a young man who goes back to his hometown and visits the barber shop of his childhood years where he used to get haircuts when he was a kid. Unfortunately, the business of the barber hasn’t been doing great in the last few years and desperately needs some advertising. The man quickly realized he has the perfect advertising tool in his hands – a lime green Lamborghini Huracan.

The young Italian parks his supercar in front of the barbershop and gives the old barber a much-needed boost when people start taking photos and selfies of the machine and post them to social media. Many people also start noticing the barbershop and become clients reviving the barber’s business. In the end, the owner of the Huracan also goes for a quick haircut and shows the barber a picture from when he was a kid.

With this inspiring video, Lamborghini is saying goodbye to a very successful year in terms of sales and is looking toward an even more exciting and important 2023. In approximately three months from now, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based company will unveil the successor of the Aventador, equipped with a new electrified V12 engine. It will have a plug-in setup with an available fully electric mode, as well as an 8,500-rpm redline. A PHEV version of the Urus is also under development and starting next year, Lamborghini wants to electrify all three model lines.