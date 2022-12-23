Listen to this article

Japanese tuner Mugen has announced it will attend the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon with a tricked-out version of the latest-generation Honda Civic Type R. Images of the hot hatchback have yet to be released as the unveiling won't occur until January when TAS is scheduled to take place. In the meantime, we do get to see one of the other customized cars heading to Japan's equivalent of SEMA. It's based on the ZR-V, essentially North America's HR-V.

Although the JDM-spec Honda ZR-V is offered with a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a 2.0-liter hybrid both making less than 200 horsepower, Mugen fitted the crossover with a quad exhaust system. It has also gained a peculiar tailgate-mounted spoiler flanking the Honda badge, along with black decals running along the bottom of the doors and tailgate.

Also coming to Europe in 2023, the ZR-V for TAS will have black add-on pieces on the corners of the rear bumper as well as on the roof spoiler. Mugen made the side skirts beefier and redesigned the grille and bumper with the intention of giving the front fascia a sportier look. Custom wheels and black side mirror caps with aero fins round off the tweaks.

The blue Honda badge and e:HEV logo on the bottom-right corner of the tailgate indicate Mugen will be bringing the hybrid version of the ZR-V to the show. The hatchback and crossover will share the spotlight with a couple of race cars that took part in the Japan Super Formula Championship this year.

TAS will take place between January 13 and 15 at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, the capital city of Chiba Prefecture.

Aside from the Mugen Civic Type R, another performance car we’re anxious to see at TAS is the Nismo-prepped Fairlady Z Customized Edition.