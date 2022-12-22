Listen to this article

Vehicle recalls are never a joking matter. Let us state that for the record right away. That's not to say there aren't some peculiar recalls that come along every now and then, and well, we have one from Mercedes-Benz. And we really mean just one.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Safety Issue ID 22V935 applies to precisely one (yes, one) 2022 Mercedes-Benz S 500. The problem lies with the dash, or rather, how it was installed in the luxury car. The recall summary simply states it might be "insufficiently attached," which could cause problems with the passenger airbag in the event of a crash. The fix involves replacing a portion of the dashboard, free of charge of course. Concerned owners (yes, owners) can call Mercedes customer service or the NHTSA hotline. We suspect that part of the recall notice might be boilerplate copy.

Digging further, we uncover the true nature of the problem. A safety recall report states a Mercedes-Benz supplier for the dash launched an investigation in the spring of 2022, after finding an irregularity during a quality check. This led to a deeper investigation into sub-suppliers, where a certain type of adhesive was found to be a bit too weak for the application. Things were corrected, but additional investigations and studies were conducted to determine any potential consequences resulting from this.

Obviously, some consequences were found. And apparently, it all applies to just one Mercedes S-Class from 2022 not having the right glue used for the dash. Can't fault the brand for being thorough.

There are some additional recent Mercedes recalls of a more concerning nature, though we're still talking less than 100 vehicles total. Recall 22V936000 applies to 69 GLE-Class models from 2021-2022 and the GLS450, which might literally have a screw loose in the steering system. The screw could detach from the steering gear and cause a loss of steering. The fix is to simply replace the screw. Recall 22V938000 applies to just 11 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 and GT 63 models from 2019, which have a potential problem with the center console coming open in a crash.