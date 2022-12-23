Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi A6 E-Tron Spied Showing Production Lights In Winter Testing

The Audi A6 E-Tron will electrify the future sedan. This one is wearing the production lights during cold-weather development. Look for a debut in 2023.

Next-Gen Audi Q5 Spied Inside And Out With Big Changes

The next-gen Audi Q5 has an overhauled design, judging by these spy shots. It doesn't appear to have the Singleframe grille that generally defines the face of the brand's models. Instead, the nose has a crossbar separating the upper and lower sections. The back still has placeholder lamps.

New BMW iX2 Spy Shots Capture Electric Crossover Winter Testing

The BMW iX2 is an upcoming electric crossover. In profile, it has an arching roofline. The nose is blunt. The model reportedly debuts in mid-2022.

Revamped BMW X5 Crossover Spied Trying To Hide Its Hybrid Powertrain

This refreshed BMW X5 wears "Hybrid Test Vehicle" decals, which gives us an idea of what's under the hood of this model. It also boasts a camouflaged front and rear, indicating where BMW plans to make design changes. The updates include new lights at both ends.

2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Spied In Right-Hand Drive Configuration

The E-Ray will introduce firsts to the Corvette range like an electrified powertrain and all-wheel drive. This one is in right-hand drive configuration, which indicates the model is not solely for places like North America and the EU.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox Spied For The First Time

Here's our very first look at the next-gen Chevy Equinox. It has a boxier, more chiseled appearance than the current model. We don't expect a full unveiling until the latter half of 2023 at the earliest.

2024 Ford F-150 Facelift Spied In Crew Cab Lariat Trim

The pickup market is incredibly competitive, which forces truck makers to update their offerings often. This refreshed F-150 boasts revised styling at the front and rear. The camouflage hides the design tweaks, though.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Looks Production Ready In Snowy Spy Shots

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will be the opulent version of the electric crossover. There are only small exterior design changes compared to the regular model. We expect the interior to be much nicer, though.

Mercedes G-Class Facelift Spied With Discreet Changes

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz G-Class has very minor design changes. The front fascia and rear bumper are a bit different. Otherwise, it doesn't seem like the brand is changing much. There could be some tweaks to the cabin, too.

Nissan Z Nismo Spied Testig For First Time

Here is our first glimpse of the Nismo version of the new Nissan Z. Compared to the standard model, there's a more aggressive front fascia, a rear spoiler, and a revised lower bumper. We are expecting a power upgrade, too.

Porsche Panamera Spied Testing With Center-Lock Wheels

Porsche appears to be working on a hotter version of the Panamera. It has a revised front fascia, center-lock wheels, and a new rear bumper. Unfortunately, the brand keeps these elements under cover in these spy shots.

