Peugeot is in the early stages of developing the next-generation 3008 crossover. The first spy shots of the model captured the car trying to hide under a Citroen C5 Aircross body, but the most recent photos show the model wearing its production panels for the first time. Newm unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru take a stab at deciphering the new crossover’s appearance long before the official debut takes place.

The Peugeot 3008 in the renderings adopts the styling trends seen on other recently revealed models from the brand. The 3008 features a stylized grille flanked by slim, high-sitting headlights. The front also gets the brand’s LED fangs that cascade down from the headlights, bisecting the intake accents. A large opening occupies most of the lower bumper.

The rear packs just as much style as the face, with a chunky diffuser sitting below a simple hatch and modern taillights. The renderings show off the car with a sleek, sloping, and stylized D-pillar that’s well disguised in the most recent spy shots, concealing the specific styling touches. It should borrow features from the recently revealed 408, but the production version could look much different at the back. We need the vehicle to lose some camouflage before we’re certain of the design layout.

The renderings don’t show off the engine bay, but we expect Peugeot to offer the crossover with gas, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. It’s too early in the development cycle to know much about the setups, and we’ll likely have to wait until the full reveal to learn all the details. The current-generation 3008 hybrid produces 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque.

The next-generation Peugeot 3008 is still in the early stages of the development cycle. Our spy photographers only recently spotted the crossover with its production body, one that the automaker hid under a full-body camouflage wrap. We don’t expect the company to reveal it anytime before the end of next year, with the new 3008 likely going on sale in early 2024.