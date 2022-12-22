Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

There’s a very interesting rumor about Cadillac turning Escalade into a sub-brand with its own lineup. It is believed that this division could also launch a luxury minivan and this is what it could look like.

The current Clio is one of the best-selling small cars in Europe where this segment is still alive. The French hatch will soon get a mid-cycle refresh and we also expect Mitsubishi to launch its own version of the car under the Colt moniker.

The X6 is about to receive a life cycle impulse which is what BMW calls its mid-cycle facelifts. The performance SUV won’t get major design changes, however, as previewed by this digital drawing.

The new GT Coupe will share its underpinnings with the SL Roadster and this easily explains the visual resemblance between the two. This new rendering is based on the latest spy photos of the performance coupe from earlier this month.