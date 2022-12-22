Listen to this article

In September this year, Pagani launched a new supercar. The Utopia follows a more simplified and minimalistic approach compared to the company’s previous products combined with a Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-liter V12 with a twin-turbo setup. Pagani will build just 99 copies of this machine, though we don’t know how much each one will cost or when the deliveries will begin. However, we now know much more about the place where the company will assemble those 99 Utopia examples.

There’s a new lengthy episode of Harry’s garage, a YouTube channel with close to 600,000 subscribers at the time of writing this article. The 42-minute clip first takes us through Pagani’s museum where there are many photos and scale models of Horacio Pagani’s early attempts at building vehicles, including a modified Renault Dauphine, a Renault-Pagani race car, and even a Pagani caravan, unfortunately, a one-off.

Gallery: Pagani Utopia

26 Photos

There’s also an early Zonda development vehicle displayed, which currently has over 550,000 kilometers (close to 342,000 miles) on the clock. A few other Zondas from different versions are also on display in the museum and the host of the show tells the story of how Horacio Pagani moved from Argentina to Italy to start a job at Lamborghini and then start his own business for supercars in the early 1990s. A few engines sit next to the Zonda prototypes.

Around the middle of the video, there’s a quick tour of the factory where Pagani’s bespoke carbon fiber constructions are made. While most of the calculations are obviously made by a computer, the company still hand-builds its cars to achieve perfection. On the next floor of the factory, the autoclaves are located and Horacio Pagani’s first and original autoclave is still in operation. This is the autoclave he bought right after quitting Lamborghini, which refused to invest in an autoclave saying that it’s too expensive and Ferrari also doesn’t have one.

In the final section of the video, the host is joined by Christopher Pagani – Horacio Pagani’s son and the company’s marketing director. Christopher talks about the new Utopia and how many of the solutions found in this new supercar were inspired by customer feedback.