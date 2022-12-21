Listen to this article

Genesis will have a new boss come the new year. The luxury brand has named Mike (Min Kyu) Song as its new executive vice president and global head. He assumes his new role on January 1.

"I am honored to be part of Genesis' growing momentum around the world," said Song. "I look forward to leading the Genesis organization to serve our customers, partners, and employees as we embrace these new changes."

Song currently occupies the Chief Operating Officer position, which he will retain in addition to his new responsibilities. Those will include leading all aspects of the business worldwide and accelerating the brand's global presence. Genesis is also tasking Song with bringing a "clearer brand vision that places greater emphasis on customer experiences."

Song isn't a stranger at Genesis or Hyundai Motor Group. He joined the automaker in 1993, holding key positions in the company's Middle East and North American offices. He'd eventually become the Head of Hyundai Motor Middle East and Africa.

He joined Genesis in January 2020, leading the brand's global sales. Genesis promoted Song to COO in September 2021. While Song will lead the brand, Jay Chang, who held the role of Genesis' global head, will remain the brand's CEO and president of Hyundai Motor Group.

Genesis said that it "expects to make significant gains in profitability thanks to Song's "wide-ranging background as an industry veteran." Like the rest of the industry, the luxury brand is facing rapid electrification. Genesis launched its first battery-electric vehicle in 2021 with the G80 sedan. Since then, Genesis launched the GV60, a NACTOY finalist, and introduced the electrified GV70.

The automaker has more ambitious electrification plans than just launching a few EVs. Last year, Genesis said that in 2025 all new vehicles would get fully electric powertrains. It also plans to offer eight zero-emission models in its lineup by 2030, and Song will help usher the brand toward achieving that goal.