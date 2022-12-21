Listen to this article

A mid-cycle refresh for the F-150 is well underway at Ford. Our spy team in Detroit caught another black prototype on camera, this time in crew cab format. Heavy camouflage still covers the front and rear, but the images capture a few interesting details.

For starters, we think this is an F-150 Lariat with a sport appearance package. Note the side steps and sliding rear window, features that were absent in our first F-150 facelift sighting from early December. This test truck rides on different wheels, and a very close look at the front suggests a body-colored bumper is behind the white wrap. That would align with a sport package, but it could also simply be the reality of an all-black test vehicle.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Lariat Refresh Spy Photos

12 Photos

Keeping our gaze at the front, it appears the headlights will be largely the same as those on the current truck. A dual-lamp configuration with amber turn signals in the middle is clearly visible, but changes to the C-shaped housings could be in the cards. The grille might grow in size, reaching further into the bumper. A sharp line in the white camouflage fabric suggests the grille opening sits lower, but to Ford's credit, details are well hidden.

Fortunately, the driver uses the brakes while passing the camera. This lets us glimpse a new taillight design with a vertical line arcing forward near the top of the lens. It's completely different from the current F-150, but it somewhat resembles the rear lights on the electric F-150 Lightning. It's unclear if the overall shape of the taillights will change, but internal elements certainly will. Our sources also tell us a multi-function tailgate hides beneath the black coverings.

There's no word yet on what powertrain options will be offered. Being a mid-cycle refresh, there's no reason to believe the F-150's current range of engines won't carry over. The same goes for the interior, though a larger touchscreen and minor design changes are always a possibility.

At this time, we believe the refreshed pickup truck will debut midway through 2023, going on sale as a 2024 model.