The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV should be nearing its debut. The automaker previewed it as a concept in September of last year. Since then, our spy photographers have captured the high-riding luxury model out testing with varying levels of disguise. The latest photos capture the Maybach EQS SUV with less camouflage than ever, providing our best look yet at the new model.

The Maybach EQS SUV has lost a bit of what little camouflage it has had over the last few months, with only portions of the front and rear fascias covered in the newest photos. The headlights and taillights are fully exposed, showing off the sleek lighting units.

At the front, camo covers the hood badge, a bit of the front bumper, and the trim that spans the headlights. The rear is just as exposed, with a portion of the liftgate and lower bumper hidden from view.

The exterior is one of the few places where the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will truly differ from the non-Maybach version, receiving unique badging, fascias, wheels, and other unique design details. Inside, the Mercedes-Maybach should look quite similar to the Mercedes-Benz version, with the SUV featuring the brand’s Hyperscreen, premium materials, and the latest creature comforts. We expect Mercedes to add some Maybach branding to the cabin as well.

Mercedes hasn’t said what powertrain configuration would power the new Maybach. The likeliest choice for the model is to borrow the setup from the EQS SUV 580 4Matic. That powertrain produces 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 633 pound-feet (858 Newton-meters) of torque, which would fit the premium status of the Maybach-branded model. Mercedes said the SUV would offer around 373 miles (600 kilometers) of range.

With less than two weeks left in 2022, we doubt that Mercedes will reveal it before the end of the year. We should see the high-end electric SUV debut in early 2023 with a price tag above the EQS 580 4Matic, reaching over $130,000 in its most expensive trim before any options. We could see the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV go on sale before the end of 2023.