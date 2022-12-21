Listen to this article

Christmas is coming soon but it won’t be troubleless for the residents of Collegedale, a small city in Hamilton County, Tennessee. Earlier this week, a massive crash between a train and a semi shocked the local community but thankfully, no one was seriously injured. Dramatic footage from the accident can be seen at the top of this page.

Local 3 News reports the crash happened yesterday around 12:30 PM local time at the intersection of Apison Pike and University Drive. The video above shows the moment of the crash and we see how the semi hauling a massive concrete beam couldn’t clear the tracks and got hit by a Norfolk Southern train. The 60-foot concrete barrier was transported to new construction on Apison Pike.

Hamilton County EMS spokesperson Amy Maxwell told Local 3 News that three locomotives and 10 boxcars derailed and a large amount of diesel fuel was spilled. The Chattanooga Fire Department said in a Twitter post that personnel is trying to reduce the diesel and lube oil leak. Thankfully, no other hazardous materials were registered on site and there’s no hazardous threat to the public.

Local 3 News also reports the roads in the area remain closed as there is surely going to be a lengthy process of cleaning the debris. Drivers should consider alternative routes as the local officials say the closings won’t end anytime soon. Two Norfolk Southern employees have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, though their current condition remains unknown.

Poor planning, someone’s mistake, or just a bad coincidence? We can’t tell what’s the reason for this crash but it looks frightening. This is one of the most dramatic videos we’ve seen lately and it’s a little miracle that no one was seriously injured.