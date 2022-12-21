Listen to this article

BMW celebrates the two millionth 7 Series model produced at the company’s Dingolfing plant in Germany. The jubilee car is a black i7 xDrive60 with a cognac-painted interior made of a vegan leather alternative. The new generation 7 Series in combustion and electric forms has been on sale since the beginning of December this year and the manufacturer is now advancing with the production and customer deliveries.

The Bavarian manufacturer has been producing the 7 Series in Dingolfing since the launch of the first generation of the luxury sedan in 1977. The original 7 was launched with some revolutionary features in the segment, including standard power steering, automatic transmission with two pre-programmed driving modes, and an onboard computer. Over the next two generations, the premium sedan received goodies such as ABS, parking sensors, a navigation system, airbags, and many others.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 7 Series - start of production

48 Photos

In preparations for the start of production of the seventh-generation 7 Series, BMW has invested more than €300 million (about $318.8 million with the current exchange rates) in its vehicle plant in Lower Bavaria. The automaker is revolutionizing the segment again with a process in which the vehicles drive themselves autonomously from the production line to the area where the final inspections are made. BMW proudly says it also produces electric motors and high-voltage batteries for the i7 in Dingolfing.

“The BMW 7 Series is our top model,” Dingolfing plant manager Christoph Schroder comments. “In it, we combine progressive luxury and the latest technologies. Like no other model, it stands for automotive innovations and now also for our electric offensive in the luxury segment. What makes me particularly proud is that we have been producing it here since it was introduced 45 years ago.”

BMW’s plant in Bavaria is one of the company’s more than 30 production sites around the world that are currently assembling vehicles for the global markets. It is the brand’s largest factory in Europe and it is also responsible for the production of the 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 8 Series, and iX. The annual output of the factory is close to 250,000 units.