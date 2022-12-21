Listen to this article

GMC unveiled the new Canyon in August and now the midsize truck's online configurator is up and running to show full pricing details. Available exclusively in Crew Cab guise, the workhorse kicks off at $38,095 MSRP for the Elevation trim level with 2WD or from $41,395 if you want 4WD with the same base model. Up next is the AT4 available only with 4WD from $45,395 while the Denali also sends power to both axles and is priced at $52,495.

At the top of the range, the Canyon in AT4X flavor will set you back $56,995 before options. This Volcanic Red Tintcoat is an extra $645 and those 17-inch beadlock wheels are part of a pricey $9,295 Edition 1 Package. The latter is a comprehensive bundle encompassing 10 additional items: reconfigurable bed rails, a lighting wiring kit, a 30-inch off-road front grille light bar, a tire pressure monitoring system, a performance front skid plate, underbody cameras, a Safari front bar, accessory power distribution box, winch, accessory switch kit.

Most Expensive 2023 GMC Canyon

We're not done with the extra goodies as the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X can also be fitted with a power sunroof for an additional $1,000. There's also a $595 soft tonneau cover while the $1,250 hard tonneau is not compatible with the Edition 1 Package. Removable side steps are offered for $495 and you can also spend $120 for a set of four cargo tie-downs. Other items include the $350 cargo box LED lighting, a $40 front license plate bracket, a $100 engine block heater, a $695 steel driveshaft, and a $200 black chrome exhaust tip.

Stepping inside the cabin, GMC will charge you $50 for the red seatbelts, $849 for a Kicker sound system, and $495 for an off-road recovery kit. With all the bells and whistles included, the 2023 Canyon AT4X with the Edition 1 Package costs $71,724 before the tax, title, license, and dealer fees.

As previously reported, all trim levels are offered exclusively with a turbocharged 2.7-liter engine making an estimated 310 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 430 pound-feet (583 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. With the third-generation model, the Canyon has dropped the Duramax diesel engine since GM believes the gas engine is good enough.

You can play with the configurator at the source link below.