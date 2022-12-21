Listen to this article

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded its Top Safety Pick Plus rating to the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80. It's the first year for the electric-only model of the G80, which joins six other Genesis vehicles, including the gasoline-powered G80, that earned the top IIHS award in 2022.

The electric version of the Genesis G80 scored the top rating of "good" in all areas of crashworthiness, including driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests. It also earned a “superior” rating for front vehicle and pedestrian crash prevention, as well as an “acceptable” rating for its standard headlights.

Both the Electrified G80 and standard G80 are equipped with a wide array of active and passive safety features, including Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision Warning. The passenger compartment is reinforced with high-strength steel and eight airbags, including front-center airbags. All of these features contributed to the G80's safety scores.

Starting in 2023, all new Genesis models will come standard with a lifetime subscription to Connected Care. This service provides an always-on connection for safety features like Automatic Collision Notification, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and SOS Emergency Assistance when the vehicle has access to a cellular network connection.

The Genesis Electrified G80 went on sale in the US last fall, joining the GV60 as one of the company's two electric vehicles for 2023. With a starting MSRP of $79,825, excluding $1,095 for freight charges, it comes standard with two electric motors that produce a combined total of 365 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of instantaneous torque, making it a legitimate sports sedan.

Range with the 87.2kWh battery is estimated by the EPA at 282 miles and can be replenished up to 80 percent using an 800-volt DC fast charger. Additionally, Electrified G80 and GV60 buyers get an added perk thanks to Genesis' partnership with Electrify America. All buyers of new Genesis EVs will receive three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions from the vehicle purchase date.