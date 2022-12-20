Listen to this article

The German tuner Delta4x4 specializes in extensive off-road builds like mounting a Mercedes-Benz G 500 on tracks and turning a Rolls-Royce Cullinan into an overlander with a tent on the roof. The company's latest creation is a Tesla Model Y that's ready to get dirty.

Delta4x4's work on the Model Y includes a 1.378-inch (35-millimeter) suspension lift. It also widens the track and adds 2.362-inch (60-mm) fender flares to make room for 265/45R20 Continental Cross Contact ATR tires. The extra lift from the high-profile rubber gives the Tesla a total ground clearance of 8.661 inches (22 centimeters).

Gallery: Delta4x4 Tesla Model Y in Offroad Trim

14 Photos

This Model Y wears a roof rack for holding gear like recovery boards, shovels, water canisters, a spare wheel, and storage cases. A light bar is on the front of it.

For even more off-road illumination, Delta4x4 mounts four PIAA LED spotlights to the front bumper.

The photos show this rig climbing over snow-covered hills and dashing through the mud. While the Tesla doesn't look as capable as some of Delta4x4's other, more extensive builds, it still appears to have plenty of additional off-road ability.

For folks in Germany who are interested in this build, Delta4x4 charges 900 euros ($955 at current exchange rates) for the suspension lift. The wheel and tire combo starts at 4,500 euros ($4,775). The roof rack is 2,900 euros ($3,078), and the light bar is an additional 900 euros. The lamps on the bumper, including mounting, are 1,800 euros ($1,910).

A recent software upgrade gave the Model Y Performance a Track Mode, which was a mode previously exclusive to the Model S Plaid and Model 3 Performance. It adds lots of features like creating custom settings for a variety of drivetrain variables, recording laps with the onboard cameras, and tracking telemetry on the track.

Tesla is allegedly preparing a major upgrade for the Model Y Standard Range AWD in 2023. It would adopt the more advanced 4680-type cylindrical battery cells.