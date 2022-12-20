Listen to this article

Everrati, the UK-based company specilizing in electric restomods of vintage and classic cars, has completed the first Porsche 911 from the 964 generation for the US market. The blue vehicle you see in the gallery below has been carried out by Everrati’s California-based partner Aria Group as demand for Everrati’s products in North America is going stronger than ever with multiple 964-generation models currently in build.

This fully electric 911 (964) is based on a fully restored example of the sports car with a carbon fiber body elements and a widebody package. Under the Mexico Blue exterior, Everrati puts its own electric powertrain featuring a 62-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a bespoke batterymanagement system. The company doesn’t say what’s the output of the EV system, though it says the car now has a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration time of less than four seconds.

Gallery: Porsche 911 (964) by Everrati

8 Photos

In terms of a range between two charges, Everrati says more than 200 miles can be expected in normal driving condition. Standard AC and DC fast charging are available, though the maximum charging power remains a mystery for now. However, Everrati says it has put big efforts into developing a car that retains the “timieless quality” of original vehicle’s character combined with a powertrain that “will exceed the performance specifications of the original 964.”

The electric powertrain has been designed, developed, and produced at Everrati’s headquarters in Oxfordshire, England, while the firm’s US strategic partner Aria Group is responsible for the full build of this particular car. Everrati currently has a number of 964-generation 911s in build for customers in the United States and Canada. Some of the previously completed projects by the manufacturer include the Porsche 911 (964) in Coupe, Targa, and Cabriolet forms, as well as a Range Rover Classic, Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz W113 SL Pagoda, Ford GT40, and others (see the related links below).

“It is a huge milestone for Everrati to see the completion of our first US customer car, which will now undergo final pre-delivery testing before handover to the customer," Everrati Founder and CEO, Justin Lunny, comments. "This is both a sign of our rapidly growing presence in markets around the globe, especially North America, and a representation of the shifting paradigm in car ownership for a conscious, progressive, and responsible generation."