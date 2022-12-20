Listen to this article

The SAIC-GM joint venture in China has unveiled the Electra E5, Buick's first Ultium-based electric production model. It also happens to be the first model to adopt the revised tri-shield logo that was presented in June. At the same time, it ushers in the automaker's new front-end styling we'll be seeing more of in the coming years. It's a five-seat midsize crossover with short overhangs and a long wheelbase as you'd expect from a dedicated EV.

If the styling looks a bit familiar, it’s because the production-ready Electra E5 was previewed by the Electra-X concept in June. It made an early appearance in the People's Republic about a month ago when fully revealing images appeared on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website as part of the vehicle's homologation process. Last week's spy shots of a camouflaged prototype strongly suggest the EV is coming to North America as well.

2023 Buick Electra E5

From the few details released by Buick, we know the Electra E5 is 4,892 millimeters (192.6 inches) long, 1,905 mm (75 in) wide, and 1,655 mm (65.1 in) tall. The wheelbase measures a generous 2,954 mm (116.2 in), thus perfectly matching the Chevrolet Equinox EV's. However, the new EV is 57 mm (2.2 in) longer overall than the mechanically related Chevy.

Although Buick has yet to announce specifications regarding the powertrain, the information released by MIIT in November did reveal a single-motor setup with 241 hp (180 kW). The Chinese-spec Electra E5 was listed as having a curb weight of 2,570 kilograms (5,666 pounds) and a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h). Logic tells us a more potent dual-motor variant with all-wheel drive will come at a later date.

Full specs and interior images are likely to be published in the near future as Buick says the Electra E5 will soon be introduced in China. To date, the GM-SAIC joint venture has sold more than 10 million cars in China since it introduced the Buick marque back in 1998.