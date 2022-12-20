Listen to this article

In August this year, Acura confirmed officially it will resurrect the ZDX in the form of its first all-electric production vehicle. At the time, Honda’s upmarket brand didn’t reveal actual images of the new vehicle but today, we have what we can best describe as official spy photos of the reborn ZDX. What you see in the gallery below are teaser photos of the EV crossover showing a pre-production prototype testing on public roads.

Acura says the development process of the ZDX now moves to tests in real-world conditions as it wants to make sure the model delivers the driving experience and road behavior we’ve come to expect from the brand’s products. Acura calls this the Precision Crafted Performance.

Gallery: 2024 Acura ZDX teaser images

The prototype from the photo gallery above wears a bespoke Type S camouflage wrap, which can’t hide its overall shape. From what we are able to see so far, the new ZDX will most likely look a lot more conventional than its predecessor with a flat roofline and shorter overhangs. This doesn’t mean it won’t look good and Acura says most of the inspiration for its styling will come from the Precision EV concept. And that concept was rather good-looking.

The luxury automaker’s first production battery-powered model is currently undergoing testing and Acura is focused on optimizing the SUV’s dynamics and overall driving experience. As you can see from the attached images, the trial vehicle wears provisional headlights and taillights and we expect to start seeing prototypes with less camouflage and more production bits in the next weeks and months.

Designed at the Acura Design Studio in Southern California, the new ZDX will be based on the General Motors Ultium platform thanks to a partnership the American company has with Honda. No details regarding the powertrain and battery are currently available but we know these underpinnings can support batteries ranging from 50- to 200 kilowatt-hours. A sportier ZDX Type S model is also in the cards.

Acura promises to unveil the new ZDX in full next year.