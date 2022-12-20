Listen to this article

While prices for many new and used vehicles continue to climb, Lucid offers a less-expensive choice for buyers considering the Air Grand Touring. If you can live without some high-end features, the posh sedan's price dips to $138,000. Fear not, performance fans. The EV's blistering power and impressive range are still included at this level.

What exactly is different? Lucid now offers new configurations for the Grand Touring, making formerly standard-issue items like DreamDrive Pro, Surreal Sound Pro, and the 21-inch Aero Blade wheels optional. That lowers the price from $154,000 to $138,000 while retaining the base Dream Drive and Surreal Sound systems, not to mention other luxury touches like massaging seats.

Gallery: 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring: First Drive

139 Photos

The Grand Touring's dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain is included at this price point. To refresh your memory, it produces a combined 819 horsepower (611 kilowatts) with 885 pound-feet (1,200 Newton-meters) of torque. That's enough to send the 2.5-ton luxury sedan to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds dead, but if you're easy on the throttle, there's enough electricity in the 112-kWh battery pack to run 516 miles between charge stops. That's an EPA-estimated range, and it can reclaim 300 miles on a high-speed charger in 21 minutes.

Lucid says the equipment change is due to customer feedback from folks wanting more flexibility for ordering the Air Grand Touring. At $138,000, it's still more expensive than a Tesla Model S Plaid, but only just barely. It's also slower, though context matters here because nobody would call a 3.0-second run to 60 mph slow. However, Lucid absolutely dominates Tesla in range, with the Plaid having an EPA-estimated rating of 396 miles. The standard Model S with less power is only marginally better at 405 miles.

As for Porsche, the most competitive Taycan power-wise is the Turbo S but it still falls short at 750 hp. Its range is also less than half the Air Grand Touring's mark at 222 miles, and Porsche prices the Taycan Turbo S from $187,400.