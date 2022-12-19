Listen to this article

Bentley is an expensive brand, with its bespoke models out of reach for many. However, smaller examples are available, and Bentley has two new ones that are far friendlier to the pocketbook. The automaker has introduced two new 1:43 scale models of its cars – the Continental GT Speed and the Bacalar by Mulliner.

The two are exquisitely detailed, just like the real things. Bentley introduced the Bacalar by Mulliner over two years ago, a roofless two-seat model that the automaker limited to just 12 cars. The car took inspiration from the EXP 100 GT concept, with only the door handles being carried over to the Bacalar.

Gallery: Bentley Bacalar, Continental GT Speed 1:43 Scale Models

11 Photos

The model wears the same Yellow Flame exterior color as the debut vehicle, which “pays homage to the revolutionary sustainable “colorstream” paint.” It’s a paint that Bentley specially developed for the Bacalar’s all-new sheet metal. Inside, the sleek cabin is recreated in miniature, including the seat pattern and yellow accents. Bentley says the model’s interior features a Grey Tweed and Beluga color scheme.

The Continental GT Speed might not be as rare or as expensive as the Bacalar, but it’s still a stunner regardless of its size. The 1:43 scale model wears a Candy Red exterior that compliments the carbon-fiber Styling Package that adorns the car. Inside, Bentley finished the Continental GT Speed’s cabin in Hotspur with custom Speed embroidery.

The new CGT Speed debuted in 2021, with its twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine producing 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power allows the luxury coupe to hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds. It has a 208-mph (335-kph) top speed. The Bacalar has the same powertrain and, subsequently, similar performance figures.

The new models are far cheaper than their real-world counterparts. Both cost $121.47. The real GT Speed starts at $277,625, while the Bacalar had a £1.5 million price tag ($1.83 million at today’s exchange rates). The GT Speed’s Candy Red exterior and the Bacalar’s Yellow Flame paint are the only available color choices.