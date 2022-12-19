Listen to this article

An all-electric A6 is coming. New spy shots capture a test vehicle looking very cold for winter testing in arctic conditions. The chilly air also gives us a crisp set of images showing details behind the camouflage wrap.

For starters, we have our best look yet at the split headlight arrangement gracing the front of this electric four-door. Compared to the A6 E-Tron concept that debuted way back in April 2021, the production model houses its main lights beneath a set of LED running lights at the top of the fascia. A close look reveals the thin nature of those lamps, with the overall design resembling the latest BMW 7 Series. The headlamps will mount high in the side vents, with a solid Audi grille in the middle. The exact details of the lower fascia are still a mystery, but renderings suggest a symmetrical design is coming.

Moving our attention to the rear, thin taillights look nearly identical to the concept but they don't appear to stretch quite as far forward on the quarter panels. Whereas the standard A6 is a clear-cut sedan, the E-Tron adopts a swooping roof like the A7 Sportback. An extremely close look at panel gaps below the rear window suggests a standard trunk lid is in place, as opposed to a larger hatch. The specific design, however, is still unconfirmed.

Underneath it all, the A6 E-Tron should utilize Audi's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. That's the same platform underpinning the Q6 E-Tron and upcoming Porsche Macan EV, but the rumor mill has been silent regarding figures for power and range. The A6 E-Tron concept used a dual-motor layout developing a combined output of 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts), with a WLTP-stated range of 435 miles on a full charge. There's no reason to believe the production model will stray far from those benchmarks when it's finally revealed.

Speaking of which, we've seen prototypes for nearly a year at this point. We originally thought a debut would happen by the end of 2022, but with the end of the year nearly upon us, it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer. When the camo does lift – likely in the first quarter of 2023 – the A6 E-Tron should be a 2024 model.