Listen to this article

With the Grecale Trofeo, Maserati wants you to believe the sporty crossover is more than just an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio in a fancy suit. Both Italian high-riding machines share the Giorgio platform, but the model from Modena has a different engine. The MC20 has lent its twin-turbo V6 for the flagship version making a generous 523 hp and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque. We get to see the Nettuno at work in a top speed run on the Autobahn.

Maserati says the Grecale Trofeo does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 13.8 seconds. That seems perfectly plausible as the beefy crossover seems properly quick despite being quite the porker since it tips the scales at a hefty 2,027 kilograms (4,468 pounds). It also doesn't sound too shabby in this day and age when gasoline particulate filters installed on European-spec cars are muting the engine's soundtrack.

2023 Maserati Grecale

135 Photos

With an empty stretch of the highway ahead, Italy's Porsche Macan reached 183 mph (294 km/h). That's actually a tad more than what Maserati claims (177 mph or 285 km/h) but modern speedometers tend to show a slightly higher speed than the real velocity. Top speed aside, it's the acceleration that impresses the most as the V6 pulls strongly and seemingly has heaps of resources regardless of gear.

Models like the Grecale and the larger Levante need to be a commercial success so that Maserati can keep its traditional sports cars alive. Thankfully, Stellantis has funded the development of a new GranTurismo and is even coming out with electric and convertible versions. The aforementioned MC20 is getting a couple of track-only derivatives (Project24 and GT2) and a droptop Cielo, not to mention an electric conversion as well.

Speaking of EVs, the Grecale will receive the Folgore treatment as well to fight the Macan EV due in 2024. There's still plenty of time to get an ICE-powered Maserati as the complete switch to electric models won't take place until 2030. Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see how the Nettuno-powered versions of the recently released GranTurismo will fare against the tri-motor EV variant.