Roadsters have evolved from small two-seaters to huge ones that are equally powerful. These days, even the top-spec models from brands have a convertible version, which brings us to today's matchup on the tarmac.

What we have here are four European convertibles or cabriolets in that part of the world, courtesy of Carwow. These cars have three things in common: two seats, convertible roofs, and powerful engines that bring emphasis to exhilarating, open-top fun. If you want wind-in-your-hair plight on high-speed thoroughfares, these cars should be on your shortlist.

But which one is the quickest? This drag race should give settle the score.

First, the stats. The Mercedes-AMG SL 55, which was introduced last year, is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It's the detuned version of the SL 63, tipping the scales at a porky 4,299 pounds (1,950 kilograms).

The 992-generatio n Porsche 911 GTS stands out as the only rear-wheel-drive contender of the group. Its twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six produces 473 hp (353 kW) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of twists, used to pull its 3,560 lbs (1,615 kg) of weight – the lightest of the bunch.

Meanwhile, the BMW M850i is the heaviest contender, rated at 4,685 lbs (2,125 kg). It makes use of a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.

The Jaguar F-Type R is the only supercharged model here, with the 5.0-liter V8 churning out up to 567 hp (423 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. It's a bit heavier than the Porsche but still on the light side at 3,946 lbs (1,790 kg).

With all those numbers laid out, which do you think won the quarter-mile standing sprint? How about the rolling start? The race above should give you the answer but as a hint, it isn't what you're expecting.