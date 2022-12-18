Listen to this article

A high-powered muscle car that's propelled only by the rear wheels – the Ford Mustang has all the recipe for a formidable drift car. And it did just that in this mountain drift video by Vaughn Gittin Jr.

The main casts of this short mountain pass were not one but two Ford Mustangs that are built for drifting competitions. The goal was to complete the entire backroads of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, sliding all the way up. It was successful – not to anybody's surprise because it was Vaughn Gittin Jr. behind the wheel.

Gittin Jr., also known as JR, is a professional drifter known for his incredible sideway stints on a Ford Mustang. He was the Formula Drift champion in 2010 and 2020 using his Mustang RTR Spec 5-D, sponsored by Monster Energy, Nitto Tire, and Ford Performance. In the video, JR was joined by his Formula Drift Championship teammate Chelsea DeNofa.

The finished product was fun and all, which you can watch in the first three minutes of the video embedded above. It continued on to show the happenings behind the scenes with a cameo appearance of a Mustang Mach-E as a chase car. Of course, shooting the whole thing wasn't easy at all.

First, the roads were too narrow, which made this stunt extremely challenging for JR and his team. Then the position of the sun and the bulk of smoke coming from the tires almost made filming the entire thing almost impossible. Then again, nothing's impossible for this crew as you can see in the video above.

JR wasn't new to mindblowing stunts. Last year, he and DeNofa slid around explosions staged within a tactical facility, alongside a jumping Ultra4 4400 class Ford Bronco. Meanwhile, Gittin Jr. also thrashed a Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 in the Faroe Islands. It was a combination of beautiful sceneries and high-speed action that was worthy of your attention.