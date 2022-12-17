Listen to this article

We've known this year that Buick is going all-electric toward the end of the decade. With that move to electrification, the brand is revamping its design as well, plus a restyled emblem that represents a new era for the brand.

Our first look at the future Buick designs was showcased in the Wildcat EV Concept that was revealed earlier this year. The low-slung coupe looks snazzy, but what if it gets some ground clearance and becomes an SUV?

General Motors Design, the automaker's official account on Instagram, shows what that would look like in a recent social media post.

According to the social media post, the design was a sketch by Namwoo Kim, showing a "fresh take" on Buick. Kim has been serving as a creative designer at GM since 2014.

As mentioned, the sketch above is reminiscent of the Wildcat EV Concept. You can see the resemblance in the upper lighting element and the lower grille, though Kim's idea for the main headlights differs a lot from the EV concept. There's also a sizable space from the ground, complemented by huge wheels. These tell us that this design is meant to become an SUV – a coupe SUV at that as the swoopy roofline is evident in the drawing.

This isn't the first time we've seen Buick sketches being posted on GM Design Instagram. A seemingly sedan version of the Wildcat surfaced previously, which definitely looked faithful with the coupe EV concept.

It's hard to say whether this will become a production vehicle or even just a concept, but we're not counting on that. At best, this is just a design study that we'll continue to see as the automaker redefines itself over the years. It's definitely a fresh take on Buick designs as the automaker forays into an electrified future.