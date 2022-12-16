Listen to this article

The online configurator for the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning shows a new, higher price for the electric pickup. The entry-level Pro model now starts at $57,869 after the $1,895 destination fee. For comparison, the automaker just increased the model's price in October to $53,769 after the $1,795 destination charge.

Motor1.com reached out to Ford for confirmation that the company actually increased the Lightning's price, and that this wasn't just an error on the configurator. A spokesperson for the automaker responded with a statement:

You are correct in what you are seeing on the build and price configurator. We adjust pricing as a normal course of business due to rising material costs, market factors, and ongoing supply chain constraints. Demand for this breakthrough product continues to be strong. The adjustment is related to our base models. 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro MSRP of $55,974 and XLT 311A MSRP of $63,474 will go into effect for new orders placed starting when retail order banks open which began on December 15, and when Q2 commercial order banks open, date to be shared soon. Retail order holders awaiting delivery are unaffected by this adjustment. Commercial and government customers with a scheduled or committed order are also unaffected by this adjustment.

When Ford bumped the Lightning's price in October, the company told us: "Ford is adjusting the MSRP on the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro due to ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs, and other market factors."

In addition to the price increases so far this year, Ford also made the Lightning $7,100 more expensive between the 2022 and 2023 model years. The automaker cited "significant material cost increases and other factors" for the change.

For 2023, the F-150 Lightning with the standard-range battery's estimated range increased to 240 miles (386 kilometers) from the previous 230 miles (370 kilometers). The changes included making heated seats standard, which reduced the load on the HVAC system.

The 2023 Lightning is also available with the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist system. It controls steering, throttle, and brake inputs when preparing to tow. The tech is standard on the Lariat Extended Range and Platinum grades.

Ford introduced two new colors to the Lightning in 2023. Buyers can get their truck in Avalanche Gray or Azure Gray metallic tri-coat. However, Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver, and Smoked Quartz Metallic are no longer part of the palette.

The 2022 Lightning won two awards in Motor1.com's Star Awards. It scored the Best EV honor while going up against the BMW iX, GMC Hummer EV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Lucid Air. The electric F-150 also won the Best Truck category while challenging the Ford Maverick, GMC Hummer EV, and Toyota Tundra Hybrid.