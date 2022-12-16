Listen to this article

Many bus RV conversions make room for the basics of living on the road. However, it wouldn’t be enough for one couple and their grand plans. The two artists built the bus to be a tiny home on wheels while they traveled from Alaska to Argentina, but their home needed space for their projects, including a decked-out music studio.

The outside of the bus should be the first indication that something is different about it. The big vehicle has a stunning and colorful exterior paint scheme, blending red, teal, white, yellow, and blue into a gorgeous mural. On top, there is a rooftop deck, 10 solar panels, and Tesla’s StarLink internet receiver.

Inside, the focus is put on the art. There’s a long couch on one side, which can convert into a bed. It sits opposite the dinette table and chairs that can turn into another couch or a bed. Behind the living room is the kitchen, which has a four-burner stove, an oven, a microwave, and a fridge. Next to to the kitchen is the bathroom, which has a small shower and composting toilet.

The studio is at the back and features thick walls covered with wool and other material to keep sound out and stop it from echoing inside. The studio hides 11 instruments, including several guitars, a saxophone, an accordion, and a flute. The room is also the main bedroom, with the bed folded into the wall. There are also storage cubbies for their clothes, but they often use them to store more gear.

At the back of the bus is the garage area, which holds various gear for the two as they travel across North and South America. The build took them nine months, three times longer than expected, but they had to learn as they went with the build.

Buses are clean sheets ready for whatever the owner wants. The build above shows that anything is possible if you truly want it. Having a mobile studio in a bus RV conversion sounds challenging to install, but Cora and Jose Luis show it can be done. Now they are traveling the hemisphere, making art and music together and in communities along the way.