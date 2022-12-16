Listen to this article

There's good news for folks residing in regions where right-hand vehicles rule the roads because here's the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray with the steering wheel on the "wrong" side. Although, this one is actually testing in the United States near General Motors' Milford Proving Grounds.

Other than the location of the steering wheel, the E-Ray looks just like the other development vehicles for the hybrid from the previous spy shots. It has wider rear fenders from the Z06 but exhaust outlets in the outer corners, rather than coming out of the center.

Gallery: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray RHD Spy Photos

8 Photos

We already know a lot about the E-Ray's design from a leak in early December. The configurator went online early and revealed the interior and exterior. It was available in three paint shades: Cacti, Riptide Blue Metallic, and Sea-Wolf Gray Tri-Coat. Inside, there was a button that seemed to toggle the regenerative braking system. The cabin didn't have other significant changes.

The E-Ray reportedly uses the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT2 V8 that makes up to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) in the standard Corvette. Either one or two motors allegedly power the front axle, giving this Corvette all-wheel drive. The total power output could be around 695 horsepower (484 kilowatts), according to a leak.

Battery details are still a mystery. We know the E-Ray is not a plug-in hybrid, which is going to limit the size of the pack. The system still might offer enough power for a few miles of pure electric driving.

In terms of the Corvette lineup, the E-Ray allegedly takes the Grand Sport's place. This means it would be more aggressive than the standard model but not as track-oriented as the Z06.

The configurator leak indicates the E-Ray goes on sale in summer 2023. Generally, Chevy unveils new models several months before deliveries actually begin. This means that the debut could be soon. Pricing is still a mystery, but the starting figure almost certainly tops a base model Corvette.