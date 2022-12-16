Listen to this article

Instead of unveiling one concept vehicle showcasing future design ideas, Audi is presenting four. We've already seen three, and now we know when the final "sphere" concept will debut. Mark your calendars, because January 26 is the day we finally see the Audi Activesphere coupe-SUV concept in the light.

Until then, we have to settle for a new teaser image showing the vehicle largely obscured in darkness. Tweaking the photo light levels offers a better look, capturing the swooping roofline and flared fenders of this active-lifestyle concept as viewed from the top. We're able to see a stylized rear deck and glass roof, which also offers a glimpse inside. There aren't any details to suss out, but whatever is going on in the cabin, passengers will be seeing red.

The automaker says the concept is an expression of "ultimate freedom" for people who enjoy the outdoors. Its sleek, sporty shape is offset by extreme off-road capability afforded by its lifted suspension and aggressive all-terrain tires. As with the previous concepts in this series, it's an all-electric machine. Though at this time, Audi doesn't elaborate on powertrain details.

Our first taste of the Activesphere was in August. Audi offered a three-quarter front view of the concept cloaked in shadow. As with the new teaser, we digitally lifted some of the veil with a bit of light manipulation to get a better sense of the automaker's design direction.

Audi's series of concepts began with the Skysphere debut in August 2021. As the name suggests, it's a roofless two-door EV sports car with a long hood and an adjustable wheelbase designed for both comfortable touring, and corner-carving fun. The Grandsphere concept followed in September 2021, sharing some of the Skysphere design features wrapped in an elegant electric sedan described by Audi as a "private jet for the road." It took a few more months for the Urbansphere to debut, but it offered a very different vision in the form of a minivan with an exceptionally large cabin.

The Activesphere concept will debut on January 26 as part of Audi's "Celebration of Progress," though we will likely see more teasers leading up to the big reveal.