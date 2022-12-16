Listen to this article

Bentley is making just 18 examples of the Batur, and the company is making sure that they are extra special for customers by using cutting edge manufacturing techniques. For example, buyers have the option of loading the vehicle with up to 7.408 ounces (210 grams) of 3d-printed gold. The brand believes this is an industry-first application of the tech.

The 18-karat gold is most visible on the so-called Charisma Dial that surrounds the start/stop button on the center console and functions to change driver modes. The precious metal can also show up on the organ stop vent controls and the insert marker on the steering wheel.

Gallery: Bentley Batur W12 3d-printed gold

4 Photos

The additive manufacturing process starts with sourcing the gold. Bentley gets the material from recycled pieces of jewelry that go through a grinding process to create a fine powder. The automaker creates CAD models of the new parts and uses laser melting printers to produce the components. Then, a jeweler polishes each piece.

In February 2022, Bentley doubled its capacity for making 3d-printed parts at the factory in Crewe, England. The luxury automaker intends to use the machines for low-volume manufacturing like when customers have personalization requests.

Gallery: First Bentley Batur Coupe Testing In Europe

6 Photos

There are already buyers for the entire Batur production run. Bentley is now conducting public testing of two prototypes. One of them is the bespoke body color Purple Sector (above), and it's doing a 1,553-mile (2,500-kilometer) journey through Germany, Italy, France, and Spain.

Separately, the Batur's twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 has over 100 weeks of development. It's the most powerful application of the engine ever available to consumers with an output of 730 horsepower (544 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 newton-meters) of torque.

The grand-touring coupe should be comfortable on the road. It has an air suspension and active anti-roll bars. Four-wheel steering should keep the machine nimble.

Bentley lets customers personalize the cabin of their Batur. The available materials include Scottish wool and Italian leather. The carpets can come in recycled yarn.

Each Batur starts at £1.65 million ($2.02 million at current exchange rates) before the buyer's selected options. Bentley plans to start deliveries in mid-2023.