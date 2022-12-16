Listen to this article

Many automakers are now in the NFT (non-fungible tokens) game, including Lamborghini, Porsche, and Chevrolet. Joining them for the very first time is Aston Martin, which launches its first NFT collection designed in cooperation with The Tiny Digital Factory. A total of 3,000 NFTs will be available starting on December 18 this year.

The Tiny Digital Factory is a developer and publisher, which is also the creator of Infinite Drive. This is a mobile first NFT racing platform and car enthusiast's metaverse that allows you to collect cars from the most popular and prestigious brands in the automotive industry. For its new collaboration with the British automaker, the company will bring three impressive cars to the mobile universe.

Aston Martin’s first NFT collection includes the current Vantage V8, the Vantage GT3 race car, and the 1980 Vantage V8, also featured in the 15th James Bond movie, The Living Daylights. The first wave of NFT cars will include a total of 3,000 units, which will go live starting on December 19 (whitelist) and December 19 (general sale). All three cars will be available on the Polygon blockchain for you to buy and race in the next-generation Infinite Drive mobile metaverse.

Aston Martin assures each NFT has been made to perfectly match its real-world counterpart. The best part is that these virtual cars can actually be used in the closed Alpha of the Infinite Drive metaverse on iOS and Android. In the Alpha, NFT holders can view their collections and race against each other on officially licensed tracks. From early 2023, the full game will be free to play on iOS and Android with features such as an NFT marketplace, seasonal events, and an environment in which the users will be able to lease their cars to other players.

“It’s truly remarkable that [our] vision has resonated so strongly with one of the world’s leading carmakers in Aston Martin - so much so that they have chosen to launch their first ever NFT cars with us,” Stephane Baudet, Founder and CEO at The Tiny Digital Factory, comments. “We’re still early in our journey, but we’re confident that Infinite Drive will become a poster child for the meaningful use of web3 technology in gaming and collectible digital assets.”