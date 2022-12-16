Listen to this article

The Stonic is probably a name you are not familiar with as it is currently available only in Europe. On the Old continent, it serves as the brand’s entry-level crossover, similar to what the Seltos is for the North American market. For the 2023 model year, the Stonic gets a new special edition model, which will start arriving at Kia's dealers from the first quarter of next year only in the United Kingdom.

What you see in the gallery below is the so-called Stonic Quantum, which is positioned above the previous Stonic GT Line range-topping trim but below the new Stonic 3 flagship model. It effectively serves as an alternative to the sportier-looking GT Line and the two have the same on-the-road price in the UK. We’ll talk about the price in a minute but first, let’s see the standard equipment.

Starting with the exterior, the Stonic Quantum receives a two-tone exterior color. There’s just a single available combo, which includes a Storm Grey main color with a yellow roof, A-pillars, and side mirror caps. On the inside, there’s a new black cloth and grey faux leather seats with accents in the same yellow color. As standard, the special edition crossover rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and black ornaments.

The standard equipment for the model has features such as automatic air conditioning, reverse camera, fog lamps and projector headlights, LED rear lights, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto connectivity. Heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and keyless access with engine start/stop are also part of the standard equipment.

Speaking of the engine, the Stonic Quantum can be bought with just one engine. It is a 1.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine. It sends 99 horsepower (74 kilowatts) to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. Previously available for the Stonic was also a more powerful version of the same three-cylinder engine but it isn’t on the menu for this new special edition.

The order books for the new Stonic Quantum are now open in the UK with the first deliveries planned for the first quarter of 2023. Prices start at £21,600, which is about $26,400 with the current exchange rates. For comparison, the slightly bigger Seltos starts at $24,135 in the United States. For the 2024 MY, the crossover gets an upgraded 1.6-liter engine, though pricing hasn't been revealed yet.