Automobiles have appeared in movies since time immemorial and oftentimes, they appear in collaboration with film production. A notable example of this was when GM partnered with the Transformers film franchise. In the film, GM vehicles were the primary models of choice for Autobots and Decepticons, transforming the film into a blockbuster ad for the American automaker.

Citroën is making a similar move but in a slightly different way. In collaboration with Pathé, Trésor Films, and the Editions Albert René, the French marque has designed and developed a concept chariot for the upcoming movie "Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom."

"Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom" will be the latest movie adaptation of Asterix, a French comic book series created in 1959 by French screenwriter René Goscinny and the French cartoonist Albert Uderzo in the French newspaper Pilote. Currently, the Asterix saga comprises 15 films and cartoons, with over 25 million viewers in France and over 70 million worldwide.

The collaboration between Citroën and the movie's production house is a powerhouse meetup between two legends of French culture. The iconic Citroën 2CV has become part of the country's cultural heritage since the '40s. It also inspired the design of the chariot concept that was designed by Citroën.

The body of the Citroën chariot is made out of solid oak with a roof crafted from lutece canvas. The wheels are made from repurposed shields, while the suspension is handled by a pair of boar guts. Perhaps the coolest parts of the concept are the firefly headlights on the roof and the boot made out of Gaul steel. Citroën's new logo has also been restyled with the wings of Asterix’s helmet.

The partnership between the automaker and the film production is also seen behind the scenes. During the shooting of the Asterix movie, Citroën provided the team with an all-electric fleet made up of 10 vehicles: three ë-C4, three C5 Aircross PHEV, two ë-Spacetourer, one Ami, and one ë-Jumpy.

The "Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom" will be initially released on February 1, 2023, in French movie theaters. A worldwide release will follow shortly after.