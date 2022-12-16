Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

While we knew Audi was developing a new generation of the A4, this gallery was our first chance to see the Avant wagon as a plug-in hybrid. The model isn't currently available as a PHEV, so this is a big addition to the lineup. The range-topping RS4 will also allegedly adopt a plug-in setup.

BMW announced its M EV concept in August 2021. However, this is an opportunity to see the model in the real world. The vehicle has an electric motor powering each wheel. Continuing to test the sedan could be a sign of a production version on the horizon.

We have two batches of BMW 5 Series wagon spy shots this week. The vehicle looks similar in both galleries, but they allegedly have different powertrains. This one has a plug-in hybrid.

And, this is reportedly the electric version of the 5 Series wagon. It features a nose with angular styling and a closed-off grille.

Buick is reviving the Electra name, and the moniker is perfect for an EV. It would allegedly be available with a single-motor, rear-drive layout or a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system.

This Buick Encore GX has no camouflage on the outside, but the real story is on the inside. This is our best chance to see the digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen that share a single bezel. The HVAC controls are lower on the center stack, and two vents are on top of them.

The global version of the new Ford Ranger debuted over a year ago. The North American variant still doesn't have an unveiling, though. This one has light camouflage wrap and some black fabric over the nose. The body looks ready for production.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe has a new generation coming. It reportedly shares a lot of components with the new Mercedes-Benz SL-Class. However, this model would be available only as a coupe.

Mini is preparing combustion-powered and electric versions of the next Hardtop. The ones here are the ICE variant. The styling on display under a yellow wrap here isn't too different from the current generation.

Mini has a new Countryman crossover under development, too. It even wears similar camouflage as the Hardtop. The styling appears boxier and more chiseled than the current model.

Once again, we are seeing Porsche work on the next-generation 718 Boxster. These development vehicles wear a mix of old and new parts, in addition to components that are likely just for concealment. The production model should debut in 2024.

Volkswagen's engineers have a strategy where they like to dress up future vehicles as the current ones during development. This is exactly the situation with this Tiguan. The overhangs look a bit longer than the existing vehicle.

