The Polestar 3 will arrive packed with technology. That includes an advanced driver monitoring system (DMS) designed with Smart Eye. The system will track the driver to ensure they are paying proper attention to the vehicle. Polestar will demonstrate this technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas next month.

Show visitors will be able to experience the DMS's dual-camera setup. It monitors the driver's head, eye, and eyelid movements. Polestar will also demonstrate how the AI software can scan and detect the driver's state in realtime.

The system features two closed-loop cameras that feed into an Nvidia-powered central computer. The system will trigger warning messages and sounds if the driver is distracted, drowsy, or disconnected. The system can even engage the emergency stop function. The new DMS is part of a broader technology set that includes lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.

"This technology addresses some of the main reasons behind fatal accidents and can help save lives by prompting the driver to refocus attention on the road – and can initiate preventive action when they don't, or can't," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

People will experience the tech in the rear world later in 2023 once the model begins rolling off the production line. The automaker revealed the electric crossover in October, expanding the company's lineup while borrowing design cues from the other models.

It packs two electric motors, which churn out 489 horsepower (364 kilowatts) and 620 pound-feet (840 Newton-meters) of torque while returning up to 300 miles (482 kilometers) of range. The Performance Pack increases output to 517 hp (385 kW) and 671 lb-ft (909 Nm), but the range drops to an estimated 270 (434 km).

While the Polestar 3 will only launch with its dual-motor setup, there are rumors that the company will launch cheaper versions of the crossover, possibly with a single-motor configuration. The Polestar 3 will start at $85,300 (prices include the $1,400 destination charge). The Performance pack is an extra $6,000 and is one option that can help take the crossover's price tag to over six figures.