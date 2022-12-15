Listen to this article

BMW and Arnold Schwarzenegger continue their partnership. They're teasing working together again, and the photo might be an early hint at the brand's 2023 Super Bowl ad.

The tweet's main text (below) simply says, "He's back..." The accompanying image shows Schwarzenegger as Zeus from last year's Super Bowl ad with the message "How it started." The other picture is the actor in a motion-capture suit and the note "How it's going."

It's not clear yet whether Schwarzenegger is reprising his role as Zeus for BMW. He might be working with the automaker on another ad.

This isn't the first sign that Schwarzenegger might reprise his role as Zeus. In November, he made a playful video selling a plush of the tiny Pegasus from the 2022 Super Bowl ad. Since this clip premiered months after the commercial aired, it hinted that the actor and the automaker hadn't stopped working together.

In the Super Bowl commercial, Schwarzenegger was Zeus and Salma Hayek was Hera. The Greek gods and their Pegasus left Mount Olympus and moved to Palm Springs, California. However, Zeus got bored among mortals until he was able to drive the BMW iX.

The BMW iX went on sale during the 2022 calendar. As of this time, the Q3 delivery report is the most recent info available, and it shows the automaker moving 3,155 examples of the electric crossover.

BMW is close to launching its next major step in EVs. A concept previewing the new Neue Klasse platform debuts at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in January. A production vehicle using these underpinnings is supposed to arrive around 2025. The first model is allegedly a compact electric sedan, and a crossover is also on the way.

Vehicles on the Neue Klasse platform will make from 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts) to 1,341 horsepower (1,000 kW). The battery capacities will range from 75 kilowatt-hours to 150 kWh. Driving ranges as far as 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) are possible.