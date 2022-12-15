Listen to this article

If you need to do some heavy hauling of Lego bricks, then the Volvo 6x6 Technic kit might be perfect for your plastic construction needs. It even supports the company's Control+ app that lets a person drive the rig with realistic-looking gauges. The model costs $249.99 and is available now.

The kit models the Volvo A60H Articulated Hauler. It has 2,193 pieces. When complete, the heavy-hauling rig measures roughly 24 inches (61 centimeters) long, 9 inches (23 centimeters) wide, and 8 inches (22 centimeters) tall.

Gallery: Lego Technic 6x6 Volvo Articulated Hauler.

The model's details include a six-cylinder engine under the hood and a functional automatic transmission. The dump section tilts upward for getting rid of whatever the player is hauling. The truck can drive forward, backward, steer and change gears in the app. The operation comes from three motors with a Bluetooth controller and six AA batteries.

Lego reserves its Technic line for large, detailed models that often have extra features that are absent from smaller kits. For example, there is the 1:8-scale Ferrari Daytona SP3 from earlier in 2022. It consists of 3,778 pieces, and the completed car measures about 23 inches (59 centimeters) long. The includes a functional eight-speed sequential gearbox. The V12 engine has moving pistons. The suspension is fully functional, and the butterfly doors open.

The Daytona SP3 retails for $399.99, and Lego recommends the model for builders who are 18 or older. The company also released the $79.99 book Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3: The Sense of Perfection that covered the conceptualization, design, and production of this model.

The division also launched a McLaren Formula One car kit with 1,432 pieces and a price of $179.99. It's about 25.5 inches (65 centimeters) long. This is large enough to include features like an engine with moving pistons, a working differential, functioning suspension, and steerable wheels.