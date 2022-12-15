Listen to this article

While Forza Motorsport fans are patiently waiting for the franchise's next title due next spring, Gran Turismo players are getting new cars on a monthly basis. With the free December 2022 update, the virtual garage is expanding to add five models, including the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm. Introduced in March 2020, it's the extreme version of Italy's sports sedan, with more power and only two seats as part of a comprehensive weight loss program.

GT developer Polyphony Digital is now giving players the chance to drive the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo unveiled at the end of last month. Much like all the other VGTs before it, the car has been exclusively developed for the racing game. It uses an unrestricted version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making over 1,000 horsepower. Until March 2023, you can check out a fullsize scale model at the museum in Maranello.

Gran Turismo 7 December Update

6 Photos

Better late than never, the Bugatti Chiron and Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray have been added with the December update. The fifth and final car is a 1995 Toyota Celica GT-Four (ST205). It was the most powerful iteration of the Celica to date courtesy of an upgraded 3S-GTE engine. The rally car introduced with the latest GT7 update triumphed in the 1996 European Rally Championship.

It should be noted the rally car lived a short and controversial life since Toyota Team Europe (TTE) received a one-year ban from FIA after using an illegal restrictor plate. It allowed air into the turbo intake by bypassing the seals around the restrictor. It is said the Celica ST205 gained an extra 50 horsepower. When the discovery was made at the Rally Catalunya, the Toyota drivers lost the points they had gathered up until then in the 1995 season. That included Juha Kankkunen, who was actually leading the drivers' standing at that moment.

Although TTE was banned that year after the discovery made in the seventh round of the season, private teams still raced the Celica ST205 in subsequent years.