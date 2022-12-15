Listen to this article

Founded in 2016, Cake is a Swedish company that quickly made a name for itself as a manufacturer of electric motorbikes. Its mantra, instilled by the company's founder, Stefan Ytterborn, is "light, quiet, and clean." But the company made some noise this week when it launched its second Makka Polestar edition electric moped.

The limited edition bike is painted a sky color to match the Polestar electric roadster concept. Sold and delivered by Cake, the new Makka Polestar edition is available exclusively to selected Polestar markets on the Polestar Additionals website. The moped has a top speed of 28 mph and offers two ride modes for balanced performance or extended range.

Gallery: CAKE Makka Polestar Edition

8 Photos

Polestar and Cake previously teamed up to make the first edition Makka Polestar in 2021. Painted a matte color called Polestar Snow, it quickly sold out. Based on Cake's Makka electric moped, the Polestar edition features a slim headlight and high-end suspension dampers from Ohlins. The new sky color second edition includes a detachable rear cargo carrier that offers a flexible configuration for boxes, racks, passenger seats, and more.

Earlier, Polestar announced it will produce the electric roadster, which is planned to launch in 2026. The O2, which Polestar revealed last March, inspired the second Makka Polestar edition moped and shares the same sky color paint.

When it launches, the O2 roadster will utilize Polestar's 800-volt EV architecture and use the same platform as the Polestar 5. A dual-motor powertrain will deliver up to 884 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, providing a 0-60 mph time in the low-three-second range and a 155-mph top speed.

Polestar also has several other models in development that will launch in the next two years. The Polestar 4 SUV is expected near the end of 2023, with the Polestar 5 four-door performance GT arriving in 2024.