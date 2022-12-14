Listen to this article

There's little mystery surrounding the extensive exterior refresh coming to the Buick Encore GX. Thanks to a new set of spy photos, we also have a good look at the SUV's updated interior completely uncovered.

The GX will get a substantial refresh for front-seat occupants. A completely new dash features a large one-piece screen, mounted floating-style with two digital displays behind it. The driver display seen in this test vehicle looks straightforward, showing a dial-themed tachometer with a simple numerical readout for speed. From the vantage point in these photos, there appear to be no colors or animations often seen in similar displays.

The same can be said for the center infotainment system, where we see a simplified layout that looks like a home screen. A single dial is mounted between the driver and center display, possibly to control volume levels for the stereo. Touch-sensitive functions are barely visible on the left of the central screen. Vents for the climate control are now mounted lower in the dash, beneath the display. Below that, a cluster of manual controls for the climate system looks identical to those used in the current Encore GX. The center console layout with a shift stalk and cupholders also appears to be a carryover item.

The revamped interior design looks very similar to the Buick Envista, which recently debuted for the Chinese market and is confirmed for US shores later on. The refreshed exterior also closely resembles the Envista, highlighting Buick's new design language with narrow daytime lamps at the top and headlights mounted lower in faux corner vents. Front and center is the new Buick badge featuring the brand's iconic shields, but no longer encased in a circle.

We haven't heard anything thus far about powertrain updates for the facelifted SUV. Presently, the Encore GX is available with a pair of turbocharged three-cylinder engines, driving either the front wheels or all four with up to 155 horsepower.

The Encore GX already debuted in China, and Buick doesn't seem interested in concealing test vehicles in the US. As such, an official debut will likely happen in soon, possibly in the first quarter of 2023 as a 2024 model.